Nielsen, David D. October 14, 1954 - December 3, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Beverly Nielsen. Survived by wife, Susan; daughter, Karyn Nielsen; son, Joshua (Stephanie) Nielsen; grandchildren, Brayden and Rylee; father, John Nielsen; sister, Sally (Dan) Bacon; nieces, nephews and many other family, friends and BELOVED DOGS. VISITATION: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:30-1:30pm with a MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 1:30pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha, NE. Entombment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Mid America Boston Terrier Rescue. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawn-hillcrest.com

