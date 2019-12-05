Wilson, Richard T. "Dick" March 21, 1944 - December 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Marjorie and Fred Wilson; and sister, Mary Walsh. Survived by wife, Mary Claire; children, Eric R. Wilson and Andrea E. Willman (Dave); one grandchild, Mitchell T. Wilson. Family will receive friends Friday, December 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 7th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, Holy Name Men's Club (Restore the Glory Field House Project), or the Stephen's Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

