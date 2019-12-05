Bretsen, Norris November 11, 1933 - November 27, 2019 Survived by wife, Ragnhild Bretsen; sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Paul (Jill); grandchildren: Leslie Cathey (Kevin), Elisabeth Johnson (Stephen), Cameron, Mallory and Annette Bretsen; great-grandson, Andrew Cathey. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 7th from 9:30am to 10:00am, at Christ Community Church (404 S 108th Ave.) followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 10:00am. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or the Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

