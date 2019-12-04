Cavanaugh, John Patrick "Pat" January 28, 1933 - December 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Grace and Mike Cavanaugh; three sisters; one brother; and daughter-in-law, Lucy Cavanaugh (Mike). Survived by wife of 68 years, Teresa; sons, John and Mike Cavanaugh; daughters, Diane Millea (David) and Cyndi Pokorny all of Omaha; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Pat was born in Omaha and graduated from Tech High School. He served in the Navy from 1951-1953. He worked as a member of the Heat and Frost Insulator Union 39 for over 40 years. Pat was a Husker Football fan, having tickets for 20 years, during their glory years. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S 118th St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Sienna Francis House, Methodist Hospital Foundation, or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

