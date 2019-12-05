,

Svacina, Tim August 13, 1960 - November 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Helen Svacina; brother, Walter Jr. Survived by sisters: Karen (Mark) Walag, Margie (Fred) Gargett and Jackie (Greg) Schindler; brothers, Ron (Diana) Svacina and Randy Svacina; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday beginning at 9am, with 10am MEMORIAL SERVICE, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

