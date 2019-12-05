,

Anderson, Doris August 3, 1937 - December 2, 2019 Doris was born in Shelton, NE to Leonard and Louise Arnold. Doris married Loren Anderson on July 16, 1960. She was preceded in death by her husband Loren and her brother David. Doris is survived by her 2 sons Jon (Debbie) and Matt (Jean), and 4 grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua, Alan and Lauren. There will be a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am, on Saturday December 7th at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Omaha. Doris requested to have her body donated to science.

