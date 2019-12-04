,

Piper, Sharon K. November 26, 1945 - December 2, 2019 Preceded in death by parents: Hubert (Alvin) and Corine Behrens; brother, Dennis Behrens. Survived by children: sons and daughters-in-law, Dayle and Kim Rasmussen of Papillion, NE, and Darren and Debbie Rasmussen of Omaha, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Joe Mandolfo of Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Jared, Jordan, Evan (Araceli), and Chase Rasmussen; Zack and McKayla Mandolfo; great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Isabella Rasmussen; sister, Denise (Allen) Rowell of Yutan, NE; sister-in-law, Virginia Behrens of Yutan; and many loving nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6-8pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Dec 6, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. Private Inurnment. Memorials to be sent in care of the family. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington | 402-339-3232 | kahlerdolcemortuary.com

