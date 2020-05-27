Arrick, Linda M.

Arrick, Linda M. March 24, 1951 - May 25, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Ruth; father, Emmett; brother, Jesse and grandparents. Survived by partner of 37 years, Jennifer Hemmingson; siblings, Randy, Nancy and Jan Arrick. Loved by many, forgotten by none. Rest easy Lindy Lou, love you later. VISITATION with the family, Friday, 1-6pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral, Saturday, 12pm at the Funeral Home. Interment Valley View Cemetery, Persia, IA. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

