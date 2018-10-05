Arps, Patricia A. (Lombardo) Sep 21, 1946 - Oct 2, 2018 Survived by husband, Chris M. Arps; son, Chris Arps (Tanya); daughter, Kathleen Maceda (Fabian); granddaughter, Amanda Maceda; brother, Chris Lombardo (Maralee); other relatives and friends. "There is a new star in the sky." CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, October 14th at 1pm at Hillcrest Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., Papillion 68133. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.