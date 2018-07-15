Arps, Annie R. Feb 14, 1937 - Jul 9, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Ruth Johnson; daughter, LaRee Ballard; brothers, Carl and T.J.; and sister, Geraldine Johnson. Survived by children, Tizana Johnson, Myron Arps, Janice Bradley, and Aundra (Dionnea); siblings, Gladys Johnson, and Joe Johnson (Evelyn); grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. VISITATION: Monday, July 16, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd. FUNERAL SERVICE: at 11am on Tuesday, July 17, at St Paul Baptist Church, 1809 N 23rd St. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

