Arp, Gloria Jean June 15, 1944 - November 12, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 16th, 11am, the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

