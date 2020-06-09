Arp, Allan D. July 25, 1952 - June 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Susan; son, Jason (Jennifer); daughter, Michelle Arp Strom (Seth), and the superstars in his life, his six grandchildren: Cassidy, Taylor and Hayley Arp; and Jacob, Eastan, and Rylee Strom. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday with family receiving friends from 1-8pm. Private family services. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street, Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Allan Arp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.