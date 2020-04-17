Arnold, Steven C. October 3, 1962 - April 12, 2020 Age 57, of Beaver Lake. Steven is survived by his mother, Geraldine Arnold; sister, Sharon (Mike) Nielsen, all of Beaver Lake; and two brothers, Alan (Linda) Arnold, Roger (Debbie) Arnold, all of Omaha. Private Family Graveside Memorial Service: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

