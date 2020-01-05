Arnold, Francis M. "Pat" October 15, 1917 - January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Esther; wife, Edith; son, George; siblings, Allene, Myrna and Hank. Pat is survived by sister, Marjorie; daughters, Lori Arnold-Mann, Patti (Dean) Birch, Kim Arnold; daughter-in-law, Joan Arnold; grandchildren, Patrick Arnold, Chris and Jeff Birch, Katie Taylor, Natalie (Brad) Self; great-grandchildren, Chloe Taylor, Caleb Birch and Ryan Arnold. Pat was a WWII veteran and a long-time employee of Herman Bros. and Ruan. Private family services. Memorials to the family. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

