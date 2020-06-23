Arnett, Mary Lou (Bryte)

Arnett, Mary Lou (Bryte) Age 61 Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett, of Omaha, NE, passed away on June 19, 2020 at her home in Omaha, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Farragut, IA. VISITATION with the family: 6-8pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Locust Grove Methodist Church in rural Farragut, IA. Memorials may be directed to the Locust Grove Fellowship Hall. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. HACKETT-LIVINGSTON FUNERAL HOME 208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA | (712) 246-2912

