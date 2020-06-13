Arndt, Leslie R. June 20, 1942 - June 10, 2020 Leslie R. Arndt, 77, of Danville, IN, formerly of Omaha, passed away June 10, 2020. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley (Johnson) Arndt; son, Andrew L. Arndt (Kristen); daughter, Stacy A. Wynn (Dennis); and 4 grandchildren. SERVICES: 11am Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, IN, with burial to follow in Danville South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be made at bakerfuneralservice.com. Baker Funeral Home Danville, IN | 317-745-2360

