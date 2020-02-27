Arndt Larry W. Jr. July 21, 1956 - February 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents: Larry Sr. and Pauline Arndt, sisters Linda Raber and Cindy Hosler, Companion Tammy Ralston. Survived by children Paula, Eric, Michael and Mary Arndt, 12 grandchildren; sisters Arleen (Charles) Dvorak and Laurie (Terry) Hawk. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11am. Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104

