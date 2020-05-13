Armstrong, Thomas C.

Armstrong, Thomas C. January 26, 1952 - May 8, 2020 Tom was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Eileen, son Jon and his wife Jessica, granddaughter Sydney, youngest brother Michael and his wife Lisa Johnson and their son Braeden, and a number of nieces and nephews. Celebration of Tom's Life planned for a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

