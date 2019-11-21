Armstrong, Norman N.

Armstrong, Norman N. Norm "Mugs" Armstrong, age 93 of Waterloo NE, passed peacefully in his sleep November 18, 2019 at Brookstone Meadows in Elkhorn. He was a proud Veteran of both WWII and Korean Wars, retired from Lyman-Richey/Ready Mixed Concrete, and dedicated family man and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Gladys Armstrong; wife, Brenda Armstrong; brothers, Cliff and John Armstrong; and sister, Barb Trofholz. He is survived by his son, Norman (Kelli) Armstrong of Waterloo NE, and daughter, Susan (Jim) Tews of Osmond NE; step children, Ardene Fritz of Council Bluffs, Gordan Richards of Mead, and LaVetta Black of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, great- grandchildren; brother, Robert Armstrong and sister, Anna Mae McKenna both of Colorado Springs, CO. A VISITATION: will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE AND BURIAL with full military honors will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn NE, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE following at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. Please designate Memorials to either the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department or the American Legion Post #58 of Valley, NE. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.