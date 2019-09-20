Armstrong, Charles E. "Ed"

Armstrong, Charles E. Jr. "Ed" August 8, 1939 - September 16, 2019 Charles E. (Ed) Armstrong, Jr. of Grand Island died unexpectedly September 16, 2019, in his home. Ed, born August 8, 1939, is survived by his wife Meta, their three children and their spouses: Will and Lori Armstrong of Grand Island, Matthew and Janelle Armstrong of Grand Island, Carolyn Armstrong-Brown and Brian Brown of Omaha; as well as nine grandchildren: Nolan Lien, Sydney, Samantha and Sophia Armstrong, Charles and Thomas Armstrong, and Creighton, Elena and Victoria Brown. Ed is also survived by his three sisters and their spouses. In addition to being a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments since 1977, Ed was chairman of the firm's profit-sharing administrative committee for 24 years, having oversight responsibility for the retirement assets of all Edward Jones associates. He was also chairman of the investment committee for the Edward Jones Foundation. He was named a principal of the firm in 1996, and stepped down in 2006, followed by his retirement in 2009. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday, September 23, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The Most Rev. William J. Dendinger will preside along with priests of the Grand Island Diocese. VISITATION: Sunday, September 22, at 3pm, followed by a 5pm Rosary, both at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the Boys Scouts of America Overland Trail Council in Grand Island, and the McCook Educational Foundation in McCook, Nebraska. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929
