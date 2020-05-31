Armbrust, Harry W.

Armbrust, Harry W. October 28, 1935 - May 28, 2020 Harry was U.S.M.C. Veteran and a longtime teacher/coach at Beveridge Middle School. Preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn; brother William. Survived by wife, Beverly; son, Tim (Jan); daughter, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hansen; step-children: Mark (Gayle), Kevin (Robin), Cindy (Dan), Greg (Jennifer); brothers, Jerry (Janey), James (Rita), and Hank (Pam); sisters, Rosie (Ron) Meisinger, Stella Zymola; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION of HARRY'S LIFE: Tuesday, June 2, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service, with social distancing, all at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or the American Heart Assoc. To live-stream Service and for more information visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

