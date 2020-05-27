Armbrust, Dwayne William

Armbrust, Dwayne William January 9, 1931 - May 24, 2020 Of Elkhorn, Lifelong Farmer. Descendent of Pioneer Douglas County farmers. Passed away May 24, 2020 of natural causes at Papillion Manor in Papillion, NE. Dwayne W. Armbrust was born January 9, 1931 in the farmhouse on his parents' farm at 100th & F Streets, near Millard. He was the son of William G. and Alvina (Neuhaus) Armbrust. He attended Oakdale country school and graduated from Central High School in Omaha. He met his future wife, Nancy A. Pedersen, in Confirmation class at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Benson, NE. They married on Dec. 9 1951. They first made their home in the old Sump place at 118th & I Streets. In 1957 they moved to the farm they bought north of Elkhorn, where they milked cows, farmed, and raised 4 children. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willis and Frederick. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy; children, Sandy (Cal) Brummund, Elkhorn, NE, Laura (Dave) White, Walton, NE, Bill (Diane) Armbrust, Elkhorn, NE, Diana (Steve) Lucas, Elkhorn, NE; 11 grandchildren: Rebecca Brummund (Mike) Block, Craig (Dana) Brummund, Michaela White (Wes) Ochs, Sean (Heather) White, Trevor White, Mindy Lucas (Jon) Myer, Tom (April) Lucas, Kelly Lucas Royer, Ryan (Laura) Armbrust, Erik (Dzenana) Armbrust, Dain Armbrust; 12 great-grandchildren: Emercyn and Bauer Block, Kiera and Brynn Brummund, Elizabeth and Whitney White, Henry and Kresten Armbrust, McKenzie, Emma, Kristina and Richard Lucas, Joseph Royer; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Wednesday Noon-8pm, with family receiving friends 5-8pm, following CDC guidelines, Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICES will be 1pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, NE, with social distancing measures in place. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha NE, with Private Graveside Service. Memorials suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, NE, or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral service, go to the website www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com, go to Dwayne's name, click on "Visit Obituary", click on "Photos and Video" and click on Webcast REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

