Arenas, L. Joe December 12, 1925 - June 30, 2020 Former San Francisco 49ers Return Kicker and Running Back, L. Joe Arenas, age 94, from Galveston, TX passed away on June 30, 2020 in Needville, TX. He was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on December 12, 1925. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Arenas; father Leonard Arenas Sr.; mother Catalina Arenas; brothers, Leonard Jr., Augustine, Mike, and John Arenas; sister, Eulalia (Nellie) Ortiz; and grandson, Charles R. Ritter, Jr. He is survived by brother, Kenneth Arenas; and sister, Lena Martinez, of Nebraska; his daughters, Tracey Arenas of California, and Vicki Ritter of Texas; grandsons, Jacob Mio of California, and John Rubio of Texas; great-grandsons, Jason Ritter, Charles R. Ritter III, Maxx Sosa, and Michael Sosa of Texas; great-granddaughter, Alysha Ritter of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews in the Arenas family. He has been Laid to Rest next to his wife, Maxine, in Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, TX. Malloy & Son Funeral Home 3028 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550 | (409) 763-2475

