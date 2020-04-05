Arcola, Juanita

Arcola, Juanita September 24, 1928 - April 3, 2020 Preceded by parents, Francis and Carrie Tilton; husband Vincent Arculeo; son Michael Arculeo; daughter Jolene Maiefski; grandson Scott; and 4 siblings. Survived by son Charlie Arculeo; son-in-law Maurie Maiefski; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private Graveside Service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Prayer Service to be announced at later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha 402-451-1000 // cell# 515-402-3007 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

