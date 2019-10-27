Arbogast, Avalon

Arbogast, Avalon Age 86 Avalon Arbogast passed away in her home October 20, 2019. She will be remembered by family and friends as an indomitable and idiosyncratic person of incredible strength, compassion, keen sense of justice, and wit. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Barry) and Neil (Denise); and grandchildren: Steven, Sarah, Noah, and Claire. Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, she would have liked donations to Town and Country Humane Society. As she often quoted, "better to light a single candle, then curse the darkness." To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.