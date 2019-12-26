Appleby, Betty J. March 22, 1924 - December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Julie Thomas; grandson, Nick Sweet; son-in-law, Bobby Sweet. Betty is survived by her son, Rick Gliem; daughter, Mary Sweet; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL VISITATION 1-3pm Friday, December 27th, at the Arbor Society, 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

