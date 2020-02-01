Appel, Douglas "Doug" Born: July 31, 1948, Omaha, NE. Died: January 25, 2020, Omaha, NE. Age 71, of Ft. Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by his father, Elmer Appel; brother, Sam Appel. Survived by his wife, Patty Appel; daughter, Michelle (Ritchie) Nelson; son, Jeff (Ginger) Appel, all of Ft. Calhoun; three brothers, one sister; grandchildren, Nolyn, Kloey and Wyatt, Madison, Carsen and Lauren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1-4pm Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Fort Calhoun High School Maintenance Building (building north of bus barn). NO VISITATION. Private Inurnment. Memorials suggested to Friends of Fort Atkinson. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

