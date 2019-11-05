Appel, David C. June 20, 1917 - November 2, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Retired accountant for MAPA. Preceded in death by parents; three sisters; and wife, Eileen G. (Johnson) Appel in 2004; grandson, Nickolas Appel. Survived by his children, Rodney (Patricia) Appel, Arvada, CO; Dianne (Richard) Bartek, Bennington, NE; Steven (Cynthia) Appel, Clarinda, IA; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 North Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.