Aparo, Sebastino J. "Subby" October 19, 1926 - December 25, 2018 Preceded in death by, parents, Vincenzo and Francesca Aparo; brother, Charles Aparo (Rose); sister, Mary Ann Segreto (Carl). Survived by, nieces and nephews who will always remember him as their beloved "Uncle Subby" GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, August 5th, 11am Holy Sepulchre Cemetery HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

