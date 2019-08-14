Anzaldo, Sebastian A. "Subby," Sr.

Anzaldo, Sebastian A. "Subby," Sr. August 3, 1933 - August 7, 2019 S Survived by wife of 63 years, Janice Anzaldo; children: Sebastian Anzaldo, Jr., Tim Anzaldo (Lori), Terry Anzaldo, Tony Anzaldo, and Gia Bodnar; sister, Mary Jane DeMaria (Yano and family); 19 grandchildren: Misty Rys (Steve), Sebastian Anzaldo III (Kaley), Charlie Anzaldo, Stella Anzaldo, Chloe Anzaldo, Nicholas Anzaldo, Tim Anzaldo, Jr. (Sara), Amanda Boldt (Todd), Daniel Baker, Rachel Baker, Ryan Anzaldo, Bryan Cavalieri, Miles Anzaldo, Anthony Anzaldo, Jr. (Heather), Sommer Anzaldo, Sophie Anzaldo, Sarah Anzaldo, James Bodnar, and Janessa Zuckweiler (Daniel); 14 great-grandchildren: Jordan Rys (Amber), Chance Rys, Ophelia Anzaldo, Delila Escobedo, Michael Anzaldo, Lucille Anzaldo, Luna Anzaldo, Taylor Boldt, Nicholas Boldt, Aaron Baker, Dominic Cavalieri, Norah Finochiaro, Zoie Zuckweiler, and Xzavier Zuckweiler. Preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Michael Anzaldo; great-grandchildren, Kamdin Ferrin and Annabelle Anzaldo. The Family will Receive friends on Friday, August 16th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, August 17th at 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Peter Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Entombment, Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Buffett Cancer Center or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

