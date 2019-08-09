Anzaldo, Sebastian A. "Subby," Sr. August 3, 1933 - August 7, 2019 Family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 16th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2706 Leavenworth, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, Aug. 17th , 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Peter Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

