Anton, Walter R., Sr. - TSgt USAF (Ret) August 7, 1934 - November 13, 2019 Age 85. Survived by wife of 62 years, Amparo. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, November 21st, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund, 2823 South 84th Street, Omaha 68124. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

