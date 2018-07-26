Anticoli, M. Jean Age 83, formerly of Bellevue, NE died, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Overland Park, KS. She was born January 8, 1935 in Topeka, KS to Jessie O. Robinson Mize and Melvin Charles Mize. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis Anticoli, her daughter Paula L Anticoli, and her sister Velma J. Mize Messick. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Anticoli Dickerson (Tim), grandsons, Todd Dickerson and Tyler Dickerson, sister Sharon Mize Johnson of Fairfax, VA and several nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Saturday, July 28, 11am, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, in Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation for the Paula L. Anticoli Memorial Scholarship. Donations should be mailed to UNL Foundation, PO Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501.

