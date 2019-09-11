Anson, Benjamin L. November 24, 1927 - September 9, 2019 Age 91. He was born in Omaha, NE, to the late William and Edith (Darnell) Anson. Benjamin proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and retired from Nashua Label Products. He was a member of First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Stadie; brothers, William Jr., Leroy and Kenny Anson. Benjamin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Anson; children, Jean Anson, Diane Neumann, Annette Bracker (Bill), Tom Anson; brother, Irvin Anson; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION is 5-7pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE is 11am on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church Food Pantry. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

