Ansell, Lucas Christopher August 22, 1992 - June 8, 2020 Age 27. Luke was an arborist and had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, riding mortorcycles, grilling and smoking meat. He was obsessed with watching "The Office"! He was very dependable and the type of person who would drop every thing to help a friend in need. Luke loved strongly. Preceded in death by grandparents, Betty J. and Eugene J. Ulrich; Alvin Link, and Ann Mabry; aunt, Kathryn Link; sister, Jennifer Ansell; pets: Sam, Keisha, Kitty and Missy. Survived by parents, Mary C. Ansell and David M. Link; father, Michael J. Ansell; sisters, Sarah and Hannah; brother, Chris Ansell and wife Girly, their children Gabriela and Joshua Martin; aunt, Debra Adamsbraasch; cousin, John and wife Cassi Braasch and family; cousin, Myrakle Adams; many other cousins, friends and pets. VISITATION: Saturday, June 13th, 10am-Noon, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13th, Noon, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

