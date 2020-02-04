Angus, Barbara Heckman "Barb" August 30, 1931 - January 27, 2020 Barb died peacefully at her Omaha home, attended by Jack, her husband of 67 years; and her daughter, Jeanne; and son, Eric. She is also survived by her other children, Mary, John (Laurie), Kristin (Kevin), and Robert (Dawn); her other 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and special family friends, Dwight Swenson and Beth Ellsworth. A FUNERAL MASS will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, February 6, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, followed by a luncheon. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow. The family will greet friends in the narthex at the front of the Church from 9:30 until the start of Mass. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S. 125th Ave., Ste 362; Omaha, NE 68144 402-393-0319

