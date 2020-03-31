Anglim, Ronald F.

Anglim, Ronald F. May 24, 1941 - March 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Gladys Anglim; brother, Larry Anglim; sisters, Dorothy McFarlin, Marilyn Roza and Karen Sheehy. Survived by, wife, Vaira; daughter, Christa Busch (Lance); sons, Greg Anglim (Brenda), Ryan Anglim (Dr. Katie); grandchildren, Colton and Kylen Busch, Madyson, Garrett, Lolo, Ellie, Nick and Tommy Anglim; brothers, Floyd Stein (Jo), Patrick Anglim (Michelle), Michael Anglim (Nadine); sisters, Patty Naughton (Dr. Greg), Rosemary Wainright (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. The family requests memorials to CurePSP. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Anglim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

