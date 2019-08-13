Anglen, Sandra March 16, 1945 - August 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Wilford and Twila Davis. Survived by husband, Walter; children, Renata Grafing, James Anglen; sister, Mary Anne Felty; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 14, 2pm, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to the family for animal rescue. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

