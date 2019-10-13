Andrews, Douglas E. "Doug"

Andrews, Douglas E. "Doug" April 20, 1958 - October 10, 2019 He is survived by his wife, Charity Andrews; his children, Tatum Vanderlick (Timothy), and Jessica Andrews; beloved grandchildren: Peyton, Brayden and Maliyah; brother, Brad Schweigart (Brenda); beloved nephew and niece, Myles and Emma Schweigart; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by parents, Marilyn and Fritz Schweigart, and Donald Andrews; and brother-in-law, Brandon Harris. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, October 15, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Monday, also at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

