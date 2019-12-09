Andreasen, Andrew February 19, 1973 - December 5, 2019 Survivors include his loving wife, Shelly; children: Nate (Heather) Andreasen, Craig (Holly) Andreasen, Brandon (Tonya) Andreasen, Josh, and Faith; 9 grandchildren, parents, Roger and Donna Andreasen; sisters, Audra and Karen; grandmother Viola Crone; aunts; uncles; nephews and niece. SERVICES: 11am Thursday, December 12, at Country Bible Church, Blair, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 11, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair from 6-8pm. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.