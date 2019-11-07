Anderson, Todd A. Age 53 Of Fremont, NE. Died November 2, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, November 11, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-7pm, and Monday one hour prior to service at funeral home. Burial at Marietta Cemetery near Colon, NE. Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

