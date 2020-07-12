Anderson, Sharon Beth August 16, 1941 - June 14, 2020 Sharon Beth Anderson went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2020 after a 9 month battle with lung cancer. Sharon was born on August 16, 1941 to Carl and Blanche (Hagen) Johnson in Morris, MN. After enduring a serious childhood illness, rheumatic fever, Sharon fully recovered and excelled in her music and studies. She graduated magna cum laude from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. She married Stanley E. Anderson on July 20, 1963. They both began teaching careers, which led them to Minnesota, Colorado, and eventually Nebraska, where they lived for more than 50 years and raised their two children. Sharon taught English at Millard High School and was the church organist for more than 17 years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard. She stayed at home for several years, teaching piano lessons to as many as 30 students at a time. She returned to her educational career as a Media Specialist at Skyline Elementary in Elkhorn, NE where she combined her technology and teaching skills with her love of reading. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed spending summers at their lake cabin in Cass Lake, MN and spending winters in Mesa, AZ. She loved to visit with others about good books. She was known for her keen sense of style and was remembered by friends for her love of God, family, reading, music, and friends. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Stan Anderson, Cass Lake, MN; daughter, Julie (David) Schenkel- Nathan and Noah, Tyndall, SD; son, Hans (Erin) Anderson-Karl and Kaya, Baxter, MN; three step grandsons: Justin (Chris Wheeler) Schenkel of Tyndall, SD; Mike (Cheyenne) Schenkel, Emma, Nolan, Miles, Elsie and August of Avon, SD; Joe (Becky) Schenkel, Lucas, Kaden, Jackson of Brandon, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Alfred and Ellen Anderson; her brothers-in-law, Luther Anderson and Phillip Anderson. Due to Covid-19, a Private Funeral Service will take place on her birthday August 16 in Walker, MN and interment will follow at Hjerdahl Cemetery in Dalton, MN.
