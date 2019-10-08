Anderson, Ruth Ann (Burow) February 8, 1933 - October 6, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry D. Anderson; parents, August and Marjorie Burow; sisters, Betty Jo Engle and Mary Lou Waite. Survived by her children: Cheryl Fields, Jay (Angie) Anderson, Angela (Joe) Olafson, and Eric (Joni) Anderson; sister, Ena June Crellin of Jackson, MS; 12 grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, October 10, from 57pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, October 11, at 10am, at the funeral home. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used toward the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

