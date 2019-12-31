Anderson, Patricia M.

Anderson, Patricia M. January 23, 1951 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Betty Jean Falcone; and nephew, Aaron Rosholm. Survived by husband, John F. Anderson, Sr.; son, John F. Anderson, Jr. (Carie); grandchildren, Abbey and Cade; sister, Sharon Rosholm (Greg); and nephew, Ryan Rosholm. Family receives friends Wed., Jan. 1st from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thurs., Jan. 2nd, 10:00am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

