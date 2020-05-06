Anderson, Nancy Suzanne (Huston)

Anderson, Nancy Suzanne (Huston) July 16, 1970 - April 30, 2020 Nancy was born to James William and Bernita Huston, Millard, NE. Graduated from Millard South High School in 1988, University of Nebraska in 1992, achieving a Master's degree in Education during her teaching career. Nancy proudly spent 25 years as an educator at Millard North High School. On July 1, 1995, Nancy married loving husband, Joel Anderson. Two children, Jocelyn and Broden completed their family. Their faith is shared at West Hills Presbyterian Church. Nancy is survived by husband, Joel; children, Jocelyn and Broden; mother, Bernita Huston; brother, James "Jim" Huston; nephews, Schuyler and Tanner Huston; extended family and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by father, James William "Bill" Huston; and grandparents. Open Visitation following CDC guidelines, Friday, May 8th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Family Services: Saturday, May 9th, 11am West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. To view and participate by livestream please visit www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials are suggested to West Hills Church HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

