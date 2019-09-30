Anderson, Mary E.

Anderson, Mary E. July 2, 1924 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William L "Nuke" Anderson. Survived by son, William L Anderson, Jr.; daughter, Kathy A. Ridout; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm West Center Chapel. SERVICES: 11am Wednesday at West Center Chapel. Interment in Evergreen. Memorials to Goodfellows. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.