Anderson, Marcia "Marty" Lou (McClure) July 27, 1944 - October 20, 2019 Passed away in Omaha, NE, where she resided since July 2017. She lived in Port Angeles, WA from 2009 to 2017, and previous to that was a lifelong resident of Omaha and Council Bluffs. She was born in Pocatello, ID, to the late LaVere E. and Mary Alice (Pinhero) McClure. Marty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962 and was a teacher at the Iowa School for the Deaf for 38 years retiring as Principal. She was the proud co-author of, "The Apple Tree Curriculum for Developing Written Language," a workbook series that has been in publication for over 40 years. Marty was a fierce supporter of Nebraska youth soccer, Nebraska and Notre Dame Football, and enjoyed active spectating at all sporting events. She loved Scottie dogs, Granddog Runner, all things lavender, and listening to Neil Diamond. Marty was the beloved wife of Dana B. Anderson, of Omaha, NE; loving mother of Tim (Jenny) Anderson, of Herndon, VA, Ted (Laura) Anderson, of Omaha, NE, and Meghan Anderson, of Knoxville, TN; adored grandmother of Ashley and Brenden Anderson; sister of Tandy (Donna) McClure, of Randolph, MA; aunt of Kari (Randy) Sliva, of Glendale, AZ, Karine (Ed) Injaychock, and Alicia (Matt) Cafarelli; and had six great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a VISITATION on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:30-7pm at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nebraska Humane Society or to the Elkhorn Soccer High-5 Program. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Most Popular
-
Man whose car broke down along I-80 is struck and killed by a semi
-
Husker RB Maurice Washington not part of the team right now, Scott Frost says
-
Ask Amy: I'm wealthy and can afford a nice house. Some of my friends are bitter
-
Scott Frost says only a portion of the Huskers were ready for the Minnesota game
-
Husker football coaches apparently walk the walk and talk the (clean) talk while recruiting
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.