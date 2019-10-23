Anderson, Marcia "Marty" Lou (McClure)

Anderson, Marcia "Marty" Lou (McClure) July 27, 1944 - October 20, 2019 Passed away in Omaha, NE, where she resided since July 2017. She lived in Port Angeles, WA from 2009 to 2017, and previous to that was a lifelong resident of Omaha and Council Bluffs. She was born in Pocatello, ID, to the late LaVere E. and Mary Alice (Pinhero) McClure. Marty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962 and was a teacher at the Iowa School for the Deaf for 38 years retiring as Principal. She was the proud co-author of, "The Apple Tree Curriculum for Developing Written Language," a workbook series that has been in publication for over 40 years. Marty was a fierce supporter of Nebraska youth soccer, Nebraska and Notre Dame Football, and enjoyed active spectating at all sporting events. She loved Scottie dogs, Granddog Runner, all things lavender, and listening to Neil Diamond. Marty was the beloved wife of Dana B. Anderson, of Omaha, NE; loving mother of Tim (Jenny) Anderson, of Herndon, VA, Ted (Laura) Anderson, of Omaha, NE, and Meghan Anderson, of Knoxville, TN; adored grandmother of Ashley and Brenden Anderson; sister of Tandy (Donna) McClure, of Randolph, MA; aunt of Kari (Randy) Sliva, of Glendale, AZ, Karine (Ed) Injaychock, and Alicia (Matt) Cafarelli; and had six great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a VISITATION on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:30-7pm at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nebraska Humane Society or to the Elkhorn Soccer High-5 Program. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.