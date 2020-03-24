Anderson, Lois Annette (Ann) April 30, 1932 - March 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Alma Johnson; and brother, Allan Johnson. Survived by husband, Richard Anderson; children, Denise Curry (George), Cheryl Rudeen, Mark Anderson (Jayne); grandchildren: Anna Curry, Megan DeSimone (Joe), Julie Curry (Pat), Andy, John and Sam Rudeen, Ben Anderson (Abby) and Paul Anderson; great-grandchildren, Adon and Ruth Anderson. Ann graduated from North High School and Iowa State University with a degree in Early Childhood Development. Ann was a homemaker and was dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston and loved her circle friends. Ann was an aid at Seymour Elementary School working with special needs children. She loved to golf, knit, read and spend time with her family. Ann enjoyed summer family vacations at Lake Okoboji and annual Arizona golf trips with Dick. Many thanks to the Fountain View Cornerstone staff for their special care of Ann. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

