Anderson, Lillian K. February 24, 1955 - May 31, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Neuman; and sisters, Peggy and Betty Stafford. Survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard Anderson; children, Daniel Anderson, Amy (Derek) Bystrom, Stacey (Riley) Marco; brother, Ulis Kistaitis; sister, Karen Pollard; 10 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Friday, June 5, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, at 10am at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

