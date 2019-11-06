Anderson, Leland Verner

Anderson, Leland Verner 103 years, 5 months, and 5 days VISITATION: Wednesday, November 6, 48pm, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting from 67:30pm. Everyone invited to wear Nebraska Cornhusker apparel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, November 7, 2pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, NE. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Fellowship and lunch at Young at Heart Senior Center in Bertrand following the committal service. Share condolences online at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. NELSON-BAUER FUNERAL HOME 401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE | (308) 995-4114

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.